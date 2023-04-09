Local winery celebrates Easter with adult egg hunt

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Wine lovers flocked to Salem Glen Winery Saturday for an adult Easter egg hunt.

Eggs were scattered around the vineyard, filled will chocolate, vouchers and even money.

There was also one golden egg and one silver egg up for grabs, which featured other special prizes.

People were able to enjoy food and, of course, wine during their time at the event.

“This is our easter egg hunt that we have on an annual basis,” Salem Glen Winery Owner Dustin Ebert said. “This is the 10th year we’ve done it. It’s just a great experience to kick off spring and the warmer season ahead.”

The event was sold out.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.