Local business offers safety class during dog bite prevention month

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Dogs are know as man’s best friend, but sometimes they aren’t so friendly.

According to the World Animal Foundation, more than 4.5 million people are bitten by dogs each year, and this month is raising awareness of it.

April is dog bite prevention month and to kick off dog bite prevention week, which starts April 9, Central Bark in Rochester offered a class Saturday afternoon.

Most dog bites often involve children, so this class taught kids important things to remember, like how to approach a dog safely and how to recognize signs of when to stay away.

“The biggest thing that I’ve learned over the years, and that I want to reiterate to people, it’s just dogs are dogs and people are people, you know,” Central Bark Owner Lenny Hoising said.” It’s not about adapting a dog to be more like us, it’s about us learning how dogs communicate what they’re trying to tell us on a day-to-day basis and listening to that.”

Central Bark developed this class to teach at locations across the country during bite prevention month.

Businesses and groups can also contact Central Bark to bring the training course to them.

