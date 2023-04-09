Law enforcement agencies report two officers killed in Barron County

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Rice Lake Police Department is asking people to avoid County Highway SS between Cameron and Chetek.

From Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald: “We are investigating a critical incident near Cameron. The public is not in danger. The Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation. We will release more info as soon as we can.”

A Facebook post from the Rice Lake Police Department says, “Our hearts are with Chetek Police Department and Village of Cameron Police Department Family, Friends, and Community. We stand together!”

Multiple law enforcement agencies are posting tributes on their Facebook pages, including The Village of East Troy Police Department. The department posted, “Tonight our hearts are heavy as we send our thoughts and prayers to the Village of Cameron Police Department, the City of Chetek Police Department, the Barron County community, and the families of two officers lost in the line of duty today.”

We will have ongoing updates as we receive more information.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.