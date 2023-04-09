Easter celebration with a buffet brunch

By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A local grocery store put on its Easter celebration Sunday with a buffet brunch, and was it busy.

Customers at Hy-Vee Crossroads in Rochester had all the trimmings for an Easter buffet.

The menu had several tasty traditional items items like pancakes, sausages, casseroles and even shrimp, sushi and fresh cut prime rib.

The brunch kicked off at eight o’clock this morning and finishes at two Sunday afternoon.

The annual event has been quite a success and helps draw in the community.

“It’s really, really important. It helps build a rapport with our customers, It also shows that we care about our customers and want them to have a wonderful experience,” said manager Matthew Verdick.

The all you can eat meal was just under twenty dollars per person. The next buffet brunch will be on Mother’s Day.

