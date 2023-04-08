UPDATE: Two police officers killed in Barron County

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two western Wisconsin police officers were killed in the line of duty following a traffic stop in Barron County.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice reports the DCI is investigating an officer involved critical incident in the Village of Cameron. People were asked to avoid the area of County Highway SS between Cameron and Chetek.

Just after 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, an officer from the Chetek Police Department conducted a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, gunfire was exchanged. One Chetek police officer and one Cameron police officer died at the scene. The involved individual was taken to a hospital where they later died.

According to information from the DOJ, there is no threat to the community.

The DCI is leading this investigation with assistance from multiple other agencies.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Barron County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Rice Lake Police Department is asking people to avoid County Highway SS between Cameron and Chetek.

From Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald: “We are investigating a critical incident near Cameron. The public is not in danger. The Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation. We will release more info as soon as we can.”

A Facebook post from the Rice Lake Police Department says, “Our hearts are with Chetek Police Department and Village of Cameron Police Department Family, Friends, and Community. We stand together!”

Multiple law enforcement agencies are posting tributes on their Facebook pages, including The Village of East Troy Police Department. The department posted, “Tonight our hearts are heavy as we send our thoughts and prayers to the Village of Cameron Police Department, the City of Chetek Police Department, the Barron County community, and the families of two officers lost in the line of duty today.”

