Several Easter egg hunts planned for Saturday
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With the arrival of Easter weekend, comes the opportunity to hunt Easter eggs! Several organizations across the region are hosting events Saturday, April 8th. Here are just a few.
|Red Barn Learning Farm
|Hayfield
|10 a.m. - Noon, 1 p.m. - 3p.m.
|LTS Brewing Company
|Rochester
|12:30 (egg hunt + crafts)
|Salem Glen Winery
|Rochester
|Noon (Adult Event)
|Olmsted County Voiture Locale 327 of the 40 & 8 (Quarry Hill Park West)
|Rochester
|10 a.m. (10 and under)
|Community of Hope
|Rochester
|10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
