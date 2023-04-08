Several Easter egg hunts planned for Saturday

(n/a)
By Caitlin Alexander
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With the arrival of Easter weekend, comes the opportunity to hunt Easter eggs! Several organizations across the region are hosting events Saturday, April 8th. Here are just a few.

Red Barn Learning FarmHayfield10 a.m. - Noon, 1 p.m. - 3p.m.
LTS Brewing CompanyRochester12:30 (egg hunt + crafts)
Salem Glen WineryRochesterNoon (Adult Event)
Olmsted County Voiture Locale 327 of the 40 & 8 (Quarry Hill Park West)Rochester10 a.m. (10 and under)
Community of HopeRochester10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
Police believe missing Winona woman’s disappearance ‘involuntary and suspicious’
Mass search party for missing Winona woman planned for April 7
Mass search for missing Winona woman planned for April 7
Police chase starting in Fillmore County ends with 2 arrested in Rochester
Police chase starting in Fillmore County ends with 2 arrested in Rochester
MN State Troopers found this bunny along Highway 169 about two miles north of Mankato Monday.
Troopers rescue bunny along Minnesota highway
Rochester Public Schools
RPS investigating districtwide cybersecurity threat

Latest News

Nearly 2,000 volunteers search for missing Winona mother of two
Nearly 2,000 volunteers search for missing Winona mother of two
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Sonny Gray throws during the first inning of a baseball game...
Midwest Access On the Road: Target Field for home opener
Ellie Hino
Goonie’s Comedy Club presents: Ellie Hino
Longtime Stanford golf coach Conrad Ray reflects on Minnesota, former KTTC Sports Director Pat...
Longtime Stanford golf coach Conrad Ray reflects on Minnesota, former KTTC Sports Director Pat Lund