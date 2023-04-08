Several Easter egg hunts planned for Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With the arrival of Easter weekend, comes the opportunity to hunt Easter eggs! Several organizations across the region are hosting events Saturday, April 8th. Here are just a few.

Red Barn Learning Farm Hayfield 10 a.m. - Noon, 1 p.m. - 3p.m. LTS Brewing Company Rochester 12:30 (egg hunt + crafts) Salem Glen Winery Rochester Noon (Adult Event) Olmsted County Voiture Locale 327 of the 40 & 8 (Quarry Hill Park West) Rochester 10 a.m. (10 and under) Community of Hope Rochester 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.