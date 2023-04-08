Rochester Public Schools cancel classes Monday due to ongoing technology issue

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester students are being asked to stay home Monday April 10 while Rochester Public Schools addresses ongoing issues regarding their technology.

The following message was sent out Saturday evening:

On Thursday, April 6, our technology staff in Rochester Public Schools detected unusual activity on our school district’s technology network. In response, and out of an abundance of caution, we shut down our network and almost all of our core technology systems. Our technology staff have since been working non-stop with third party experts to investigate and address this situation. We shared this information with our families, staff, and community yesterday and our investigation into the nature and extent of this incident is ongoing.

Because it would be very difficult to provide students with instruction and school services without access to the Internet and core systems, we are going to ask students not to report to school on Monday, April 10. We will use that day to plan on how to operate school with no or reduced access to technology systems starting on Tuesday, April 11. All staff are required to report to their schools for a meeting at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 10, to plan to hold classes and provide all services starting on Tuesday. Staff should bring their District technology devices with them to this meeting. After the all-hands meeting at 9 a.m. on Monday, staff may choose to work from home given that the Internet and major systems are likely not to be operating at schools on Monday.

Sports and other extracurricular activities will operate as usual on Monday, April 10, and we will also operate our School Aged Child Care (SACC) program per our inclement weather procedures from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday at Northrop, for families who participate in that program.

We will keep you updated on this situation as important new developments occur. While we will place top priority on being transparent and timely in our communication, we also want to be sure that the information we provide is fully accurate.

We regret the impact that not having students report on Monday will have on our families and we also regret needing to share this information during what for many of our families is a holiday weekend and at the end of spring break. We ask for your patience and understanding as we work to resolve this situation as quickly as possible.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.