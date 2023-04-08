Mild & cloudy Easter Sunday; Warming temperature trend continue

Highs in the 70s expected next week
By Sarah Gannon
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We enjoyed a beautiful day across the region with widespread sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures in the 60s. Rochester also reached 60s degrees for the first time this season! The last time we had highs in the 60s was back on November 10.

Last 60 degree day
Last 60 degree day(KTTC)

Temperatures will remain mild overnight, dropping back into the low to mid-40s. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 10-15 mph with gusts near 25 mph at times. Clouds will gradually increase throughout the night, becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.

A quiet and mild Easter is in store for the region Sunday with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be seasonably warm in the low to mid-60s with strong south winds at 15-20 mph and gusts near 35 mph. A few stray to isolated showers are possible overnight into early Monday morning; little to no impacts are expected.

Easter forecast
Easter forecast(KTTC)

Temperatures continue to warm during the early week, settling into the mid to upper 60s on Monday with partly sunny skies before warming into the low to mid-70s on Tuesday. High temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday with abundant sunshine.

Our quiet weather pattern is expected to continue into the late week and early weekend with mostly sunny skies and Friday with highs in the low 70s. Temperatures look to cool back into the mid-60s on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies.

7-Day forecast
7-Day forecast(KTTC)

