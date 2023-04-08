Golfers swing to Pine Island to kick off the new season

By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT
PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) – With the warmer weather ahead, local golf courses are now opening up.

And one of the first courses to open in Minnesota was jam packed Saturday morning and booked all afternoon.

Pine Island Golf Course was the place to be as many from our local area took to the links, but surprisingly many golfers made a long drive to play.

“We had large crowds come down from Minneapolis, because they have nothing open up there, people from all over are coming and everyone is happy,” said General Manager, Michael Adelsman.

We tried calling Rochester golf courses and we did find out that Soldiers Field will be opening Monday at ten o’clock.

