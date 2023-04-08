Beautiful, relatively dry week ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It feels like we’ve been talking about it for a while, and finally we’re starting to see more spring, and even summer-like temperatures. Highs across the region yesterday were in the 50s and 60s with Rochester reaching 58 degrees for the high Friday.

Yesterday's High Temperatures (KTTC)

Temperatures will continue to climb throughout the day Saturday with highs in the 60s across all of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. We’re starting out on a bit of a cloudy note, but as the day progresses, clouds will clear leaving behind mostly sunny skies. Winds will be from the south between five and 15 miles per hour.

Today's Forecast (KTTC)

A bit more cloud cover is expected tonight with partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the 40s across the region and winds will pick up a bit, from the south between 15 and 25 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Tomorrow’s forecast is relatively similar to today’s, with high temperatures in the 60s across the region and partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be a bit breezy, from the south between 15 and 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible. Stray rain showers are possible late tomorrow heading into the early morning hours of Monday, however, impacts from this are looking to be minimal.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

Overall, the week ahead is looking beautiful. Conditions will be relatively dry throughout the week with the chance for stray showers late tomorrow and isolated showers next Friday. Temperatures will continue to warm throughout the week with highs making their way into the 70s, and even middle-70s by Wednesday of the new week.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

