Warmer temperatures return; Beautiful week ahead

By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Temperatures across the region Friday will make their way into the 50s and 60s with partly to mostly cloudy skies and winds from the south between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(KTTC)

Lows tonight will remain above freezing, in the mid to upper-30s and low-40s with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will continue to be relatively light, from the southeast between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(KTTC)

Temperatures will continue to climb tomorrow with highs in the low to mid-60s across the region. Skies will be mainly sunny and winds will be from the south between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

Warmer weather is looking to stick around through at least April 20 as models from the Climate Prediction Center are leaning towards above-normal temperatures through the middle of April.

Temperature Outlooks
Temperature Outlooks(KTTC)

The extended forecast looks to be amazing with highs in the 60s and 70s with lots of sunshine and quiet conditions throughout the week.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
Police believe missing Winona woman’s disappearance ‘involuntary and suspicious’
Mass search party for missing Winona woman planned for April 7
Mass search for missing Winona woman planned for April 7
Police chase starting in Fillmore County ends with 2 arrested in Rochester
Police chase starting in Fillmore County ends with 2 arrested in Rochester
MN State Troopers found this bunny along Highway 169 about two miles north of Mankato Monday.
Troopers rescue bunny along Minnesota highway
Honda is recalling nearly 564,000 older small SUVs because road salt can cause the frame to...
Honda recalls CR-Vs in cold states to fix frame rust problem

Latest News

Temperature Trend
Summer-like temperatures next week
Temp trend
KTTC WX - Warm temperatures ahead
NOON WX KTC THURSDAY
NOON WX KTC THURSDAY
THUR AM WX KTTC
THUR AM WX KTTC