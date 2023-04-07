Warmer temperatures return; Beautiful week ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Temperatures across the region Friday will make their way into the 50s and 60s with partly to mostly cloudy skies and winds from the south between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Today's Forecast (KTTC)

Lows tonight will remain above freezing, in the mid to upper-30s and low-40s with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will continue to be relatively light, from the southeast between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures will continue to climb tomorrow with highs in the low to mid-60s across the region. Skies will be mainly sunny and winds will be from the south between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

Warmer weather is looking to stick around through at least April 20 as models from the Climate Prediction Center are leaning towards above-normal temperatures through the middle of April.

Temperature Outlooks (KTTC)

The extended forecast looks to be amazing with highs in the 60s and 70s with lots of sunshine and quiet conditions throughout the week.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.