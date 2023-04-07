RPS investigating districtwide cybersecurity threat

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Schools (RPS) is working to resolve a potential cybersecurity threat within the district.

According to a release on its website, RPS discovered irregular activity on its network on Thursday, April 6.

There was an immediate response by staff to shut down internet connection across the district to address and investigate the issue.

The RPS Technology team is working with third-party security experts to carefully examine systems and data within RPS.

During this time, students and staff cannot access their RPS Google accounts.

Phone lines at all school district buildings are also inoperable.

The district plans to share any updates on the situation no later than the evening of Sunday, April 9.

RPS students are currently on spring break. They return to the classroom on Monday, April 10.

