Midwest Access On the Road: Target Field for home opener

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Sonny Gray throws during the first inning of a baseball game...
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Sonny Gray throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Kamie Roesler
Updated: 32 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – The Twins’ first homestand of the season begins with the 2023 Home Opener on Friday, April 7.

Kamie Roesler and Nick Jansen traveled there for Midwest Access. Tickets are available for all six games at home vs. the Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox.

The Twins opener got moved to Friday because of cold weather on Thursday.

Friday’s start time is 3:10 p.m. The contest marks the first of three against the defending World Series champion Houston Astros through Sunday, which is expected to be the warmest day of the year so far. It also lands on Easter.

The new season brings scoreboard updates, food updates and a fresh new look for the Minnesota Twins.

Home opener Gate Giveaway – Opening Weekend “TC” Hat: The first 20,000 fans through the gates will receive the Twins’ new “TC” hat courtesy of Your Local Northland Ford Dealers. Gates open at 1:00 p.m., with special guests scheduled to welcome fans back to Target Field.

For all the details, you can join Midwest Access LIVE from 4-5 p.m.

