The Austin, Minnesota native headed out west to Stanford after high school. He attended the university before taking the lead on the golf team. Even had the opportunity to play beside one of the most well-known golfers in the world - Tiger Woods.

“Yes, he came in my sophomore year,” said Ray.

“I got a great opportunity as a young coach, and we have had some nice success,” Ray said, speaking of the two NCAA National Championships his teams have won while under his guidance. That doesn’t mean he has forgotten about his roots.

“I have great friends back in Austin. It’s amazing how small the world of golf is as well. It’s funny how every time I meet someone from Minnesota, it’s shocking really,” said Ray.

Ray’s father worked at Hormel for more than 40 years, something that is a source of pride.

“He’s very proud of Hormel,” said Ray.

“Have you been to the spam museum?” asked Kamie Roesler during the interview.

“Of course. I’m always telling people you need to stop at the spam museum,” Ray laughed.

Something else not forgotten is a story about his high school golf career reported on none other than the legendary Pat Lund.

Longtime Stanford golf coach Conrad Ray reflects on Minnesota, former KTTC Sports Director Pat Lund (KTTC)

“It was always cool to have Pat show up at one of your practices. He was a pro’s pro. We’ve had some great people pass through those hallways and Pat Lund is one of the best.”

Lund passed away on April 7, 2022 just several months after retiring from KTTC.

