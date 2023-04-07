Goonie’s Comedy Club presents: Ellie Hino

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Goonie’s Comedy Club in Rochester features an opener and headliner every weekend. This week, Minneapolis-based, Ellie Hino will hit the stage.

She joined Midwest Access on Friday.

According to Goonie’s website, she is a “Minneapolis based stand-up comic with a heart of gold. She appeared in 2019′s Limestone Comedy Festival, Boston’s Women in Comedy Festival and was also featured in the “Best of the Fest” show at 10,000 Laughs Comedy Festival. She is a former cast member and writer at Brave New Workshop Comedy Theater, anchored in satire, sketch and improvisation. Ellie is a super fun mom, a mediocre wife and an all-around delight. Her comedy is silly, honest, sometimes focusing on the naked truths of married life and motherhood. Yeah she lives in the suburbs now, but she’s like, still cool.”

