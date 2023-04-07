Breakfast on the plaza, Twins home opener set for Friday afternoon

By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Twins are set to take on the Houston Astron in the team’s home opener Friday afternoon.

First pitch is set for 3:10 p.m. at Target Field with gates opening up at 1 p.m.

Fans are invited to walk or bike down 7th Street and grab the free breakfast on the plaza from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday.

Breakfast on the plaza at Target Field
Breakfast on the plaza at Target Field(KTTC)

Fans can also possibly win Twins opening weekend tickets and get a rally towel while supplies last.

You can also listen to live music from D.J. Mad Mardigan.

