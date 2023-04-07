Beautiful weather ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – High temperatures will warm into the 60s and even the 70s through the next 5-7 days.

Tonight’s Forecast:

Overnight lows tonight will be in the middle 30s with overcast skies. Winds will be out of the east around 5-10 mph. Clouds will build in through the overnight hours and slowly clear through the morning on Saturday.

Saturday’s forecast:

High temperatures Saturday will warm into the lower 60s in SE MN and could reach the middle 60s in NE Iowa. Winds will be out of the southeast around 5-15 mph with sunny skies through the afternoon. Saturday will be the warmest day of 2023 so far!

Twins Opening Weekend

Conditions look pretty nice for baseball this week at Target Field! Temperatures Saturday will be in the upper 50s with winds out of the SE around 8-10 mph. Sunday temperatures will warm into the lower 60s with a chance of stray shower through the afternoon.

Temperatures will sit steady in the 70s through most of next week. Wednesday and Thursday look to be the warmest days of the week. High temperatures could reach the upper 70s in some areas those two days!

