Winona Fire Department responds to storage unit fire
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Winona Fire Department responded to a report of a storage unit fire early Thursday morning.
According to Winona Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a fire at 105 Gould Street at 5:01 a.m.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a fire that had spread to numerous storage units.
The fire was under control by 5:45 a.m.
Fire units cleared the scene by 8 a.m. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Winona Police Department assisted at the scene.
