Winona Fire Department responds to storage unit fire

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Winona Fire Department responded to a report of a storage unit fire early Thursday morning.

According to Winona Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a fire at 105 Gould Street at 5:01 a.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a fire that had spread to numerous storage units.

The fire was under control by 5:45 a.m.

Fire units cleared the scene by 8 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Winona Police Department assisted at the scene.

