Winona Fire Department responds to storage unit fire

Winona Fire Department responds to storage unit fire
Winona Fire Department responds to storage unit fire(Winona Fire Department)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Winona Fire Department responded to a report of a storage unit fire early Thursday morning.

According to Winona Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a fire at 105 Gould Street at 5:01 a.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a fire that had spread to numerous storage units.

The fire was under control by 5:45 a.m.

Fire units cleared the scene by 8 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Winona Police Department assisted at the scene.

Winona Fire Department responds to storage unit fire
Winona Fire Department responds to storage unit fire(Winona Fire Department)
Winona Fire Department responds to storage unit fire
Winona Fire Department responds to storage unit fire(Winona Fire Department)
Winona Fire Department responds to storage unit fire
Winona Fire Department responds to storage unit fire(Winona Fire Department)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
Police believe missing Winona woman’s disappearance ‘involuntary and suspicious’
Mississippi River in Winona water levels.
Mississippi water levels rising quickly
Police chase starting in Fillmore County ends with 2 arrested in Rochester
Police chase starting in Fillmore County ends with 2 arrested in Rochester
Winona police release more information on missing woman
Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to report searches for missing Winona woman
Rochester woman out $30K in Bitcoin phone scam
Rochester woman out $30K in Bitcoin phone scam

Latest News

Winona Woman Missing... Disappearance believed to be "involuntary"
MISSING WINONA WOMAN PKG
Celebrating Israelite freedom from slavery in Egypt
Passover in Rochester
RPD swearing in
Rochester Police Department swears in new officers
Passover begins at sunset
Passover in Rochester