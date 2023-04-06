Troopers rescue bunny along Minnesota highway

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A pair of Minnesota State Troopers found an unusual suspect near Mankato, Minnesota.

Troopers Andy Kutz and Chelsea Yeager found a bunny along US Highway 169 about two miles north of Mankato Monday.

The troopers took the bunny to the Blue Earth-Nicollet County Humane Society who was able to take care of him overnight Monday. He was then taken to a nearby bunny rescue.

The bunny has since earned the nickname Mr. Trooper. They believe he is a pet rabbit that was dropped off along the highway.

If the owners aren’t found, the animal rescue will work on finding Mr. Trooper a good home.

