Troopers rescue bunny along Minnesota highway

Troopers Andy Kutz and Chelsea Yeager found this bunny along Highway 169 about two miles north of Mankato Monday.
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A pair of Minnesota State Troopers found an unusual suspect near Mankato, Minnesota.

Troopers Andy Kutz and Chelsea Yeager found a bunny along US Highway 169 about two miles north of Mankato Monday.

The troopers took the bunny to the Blue Earth-Nicollet County Humane Society who was able to take care of him overnight Monday. He was then taken to a nearby bunny rescue.

The bunny has since earned the nickname Mr. Trooper. They believe he is a pet rabbit that was dropped off along the highway.

If the owners aren’t found, the animal rescue will work on finding Mr. Trooper a good home.

