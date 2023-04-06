Summer-like temperatures next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Thursday will be the last day with below-average temperatures across SE MN and NE IA. A surge of warm air will overtake the upper Midwest. High temperatures could reach nearly 15-25 degrees above average through next Thursday.

Temperature Trend (KTTC)

High temperatures will jump from the mid-50s Friday to the mid-70s Thursday. We could have a nice 3-4 day stretch in the 70s from Tuesday through Friday. Temperatures next week will be similar to a late May and early June feel!

Temperature Outlook (KTTC)

Above-average temperatures could continue all the way through April 19th. The current long-range temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center gives SE MN and NE IA around a 40-50% chance of above-average temperatures through the 19th. This means our snow chances could be pretty close to being done for the season.

Rochester snowfall (KTTC)

IF we are done with the snowfall for the season, here’s where we sit for snowfall totals for the season. Rochester would end the season with 61.5″ of snow which will be around 9-11″ above average. That’s a big difference from the 29.6″ of snow we had last season.

Tomorrow's forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures will range from the mid-50s to the lower 60s Friday. Winds will be out of the southeast around 10-15 mph with gusts reaching around 20 mph.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Nick

