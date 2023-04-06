Summer-like temperatures next week

High temperatures could reach the middle 70s
By Nick Jansen
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Thursday will be the last day with below-average temperatures across SE MN and NE IA. A surge of warm air will overtake the upper Midwest. High temperatures could reach nearly 15-25 degrees above average through next Thursday.

Temperature Trend
Temperature Trend(KTTC)

High temperatures will jump from the mid-50s Friday to the mid-70s Thursday. We could have a nice 3-4 day stretch in the 70s from Tuesday through Friday. Temperatures next week will be similar to a late May and early June feel!

Temperature Outlook
Temperature Outlook(KTTC)

Above-average temperatures could continue all the way through April 19th. The current long-range temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center gives SE MN and NE IA around a 40-50% chance of above-average temperatures through the 19th. This means our snow chances could be pretty close to being done for the season.

Rochester snowfall
Rochester snowfall(KTTC)

IF we are done with the snowfall for the season, here’s where we sit for snowfall totals for the season. Rochester would end the season with 61.5″ of snow which will be around 9-11″ above average. That’s a big difference from the 29.6″ of snow we had last season.

Tomorrow's forecast
Tomorrow's forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures will range from the mid-50s to the lower 60s Friday. Winds will be out of the southeast around 10-15 mph with gusts reaching around 20 mph.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
Police believe missing Winona woman’s disappearance ‘involuntary and suspicious’
Police chase starting in Fillmore County ends with 2 arrested in Rochester
Police chase starting in Fillmore County ends with 2 arrested in Rochester
Mississippi River in Winona water levels.
Mississippi water levels rising quickly
Winona police release more information on missing woman
Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to report searches for missing Winona woman
Masks to no longer be required at Mayo Clinic
Masks to no longer be required at Mayo Clinic

Latest News

Temp trend
KTTC WX - Warm temperatures ahead
NOON WX KTC THURSDAY
NOON WX KTC THURSDAY
THUR AM WX KTTC
THUR AM WX KTTC
Extended Forecast
Starting to feel like spring; Highs in the 50s, 60s, and 70s ahead