State political parties weigh in on legislative session so far

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota legislative session is in recess right now, but the parties are still at work, many using the time to connect with constituents.

A lot of legislation has already been passed, thanks to the DFL trifecta like the free school meals program and restoring voting rights for felons.

When session resumes next week, they’re looking to go even further, proposing deep investments into education with this year’s budget.

“It’s one of the highest investments we’ve seen in over 20 years and one that will put our schools on track to succeed and our kids on track to succeed.” DFL Chairman Ken Martin said.

GOP lawmakers say there hasn’t been a lot of compromise on the legislation that’s passed.

“That’s really not the design of our government. We need to have checks and balances and working together, and I’m hoping it certainly gets better,” Republican Senator Carla Nelson said.

And as the end of the session draws closer, discussions on tax cuts for Minnesotans are at the forefront for both parties.

“We want to focus on giving hardworking Minnesota families some tax relief, whether it’s in the way of direct tax rebates, i.e. checks that come back or tax credits,” Chairman Martin said.

“I anticipate that the Senate will do the right thing and totally eliminate that taxation on Social Security benefits as almost every other state. We’re one of 11 states that continues to do this type of taxation,” Sen. Nelson said.

Although republicans blocked the initial bonding bill, both parties say they’re determined to pass one before the session wraps up.

“Some of these projects that have been in the queue for 10-15 years now are costing taxpayers a lot more because people have refused to fund them,” Chairman Martin said.

“My hope is at the end of the day, we will get great bipartisan support on a bonding bill that does pass and as I said, oftentimes the bonding bill and the tax bill are passed together with one in each body,” Sen. Nelson said.

The legislature reconvenes from their spring recess next Tuesday and the session will wrap up on May 22.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.