Starting to feel like spring; Highs in the 50s, 60s, and 70s ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Yesterday was a windy one across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa with peak wind gusts in some spots reaching into the 40-mile-per-hour range. Winds will still be breezy Thursday, but not as bad as they were on Wednesday.

Peak Wind Gusts Wednesday (KTTC)

Temperatures start warming back up today with highs in the 40s. Upper-40s are expected across northeast Iowa. Skies today will be sunny and winds will be from the west between 15 and 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible through the day.

Today's Forecast (KTTC)

Tonight will still be on the cooler side, with low temperatures in the mid to upper-20s and low-30s. Skies overnight will be partly cloudy with quiet conditions and winds will be calm, from the northeast between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Friday is looking to be a wonderful day with highs in the 50s and 60s across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Skies will be mostly sunny across the region and winds will be from the southeast between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

When it comes to spring temperatures, we’re a bit behind the curve this year, having just only hit 50 degrees here in Rochester only a few days ago. Warmer temperatures are ahead though, as we’re looking at high temperatures making their way into the 60s and 70s in the days ahead.

Spring Firsts (KTTC)

The week ahead is looking to be relatively dry as well with only a few precipitation chances. Stray showers are possible on Sunday and isolated showers are possible next Wednesday, but other than that, the week is looking to be dry. Temperatures will make their way into the 60s over the weekend and will breach the 70s in the new week.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

