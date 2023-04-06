Rochester woman scammed out of $20K

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A 65-year-old Rochester woman was scammed out of $20,000 after sending money to someone claiming to be from Microsoft.

According to Rochester Police Department (RPD), on April 4 the woman received a computer notification from someone who claimed to be an employee of Microsoft and told her she needed to call a number for the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Then a second person told the woman her money was part of a money laundering scheme and she needed to wire some money. They told her not to try to withdraw and stash money from her bank at her house. She was told the police would arrest her because of her supposed involvement in a money laundering scheme if she did not send the money.

The woman mailed $20,000 to an address in Florida and she was told an FBI agent would reach out to her. She spoke to a fake FBI agent for hours until realizing it was a scam.

She contacted the RPD the next day.

Officers are actively trying to get the woman’s money back and trying to get a hold of the package she sent out.

RPD said to always think before sending money and if you or a loved one think you are involved in a scam, contact police right away.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.