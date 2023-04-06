Rochester Police Department swears in new officers

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some new officers are stepping into their new roles with the Rochester Police Department.

Wednesday evening, RPD hosted its Swearing-In Ceremony for its six new officers.

The ceremony started with the department’s Chaplain praying over each new officer. Then Chief Jim Franklin spoke about the department’s values and the sacrifice the new officers will make.

“I ask that you buckle down, work hard focus on the task at hand because we need you out there. This community needs you out there, and they want you out there doing good,” Chief Franklin said.

At the end of the ceremony, each officer received their new badge and called up one of their family members to pin it on them.

Four of the officers have previous law enforcement experience at other agencies, and two of the officers were former Community Service Officers at RPD.

