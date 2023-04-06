Rochester Police Department swears in new officers

RPD swearing in
RPD swearing in(kttc)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some new officers are stepping into their new roles with the Rochester Police Department.

Wednesday evening, RPD hosted its Swearing-In Ceremony for its six new officers.

The ceremony started with the department’s Chaplain praying over each new officer. Then Chief Jim Franklin spoke about the department’s values and the sacrifice the new officers will make.

“I ask that you buckle down, work hard focus on the task at hand because we need you out there. This community needs you out there, and they want you out there doing good,” Chief Franklin said.

At the end of the ceremony, each officer received their new badge and called up one of their family members to pin it on them.

Four of the officers have previous law enforcement experience at other agencies, and two of the officers were former Community Service Officers at RPD.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
Police believe missing Winona woman’s disappearance ‘involuntary and suspicious’
Winona police release more information on missing woman
Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to report searches for missing Winona woman
Masks to no longer be required at Mayo Clinic
Masks to no longer be required at Mayo Clinic
Benjamin Maier, 14, left his home overnight Monday, April 3, 2023.
Missing 14-year-old boy found safe
Mississippi River in Winona water levels.
Mississippi water levels rising quickly

Latest News

Celebrating Israelite freedom from slavery in Egypt
Passover in Rochester
Passover begins at sunset
Passover in Rochester
Gray Television Minnesota Statehouse reporter Quinn Gorham sat down for a 1-on-1 interview with...
EXCLUSIVE: Gov. Walz talks budget, taxes, and more in sit-down interview
EXCLUSIVE: Gov. Walz talks budget, taxes, and more in sit-down interview
EXCLUSIVE: Gov. Walz talks budget, taxes, and more in sit-down interview