Passover in Rochester

By Tom Overlie
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The Jewish holiday of Passover begins tonight. Passover celebrates the Israelites’ freedom from slavery in Egypt thousands of years ago.

Jews around the globe, and in Rochester, began observing the occasion starting at sundown. Passover is celebrated for eight days. A key part of Passover for the first two nights is a Seder, a lengthy ceremonial meal typically with fifteen steps and symbolic of the Passover story. Friends and family gather to read and retell the story of the Israelites in Egypt.

Rabbi Michelle Werner with B’nai Israel Synagogue says it’s also a time to remember those who’ve risked their lives for justice, like the son of Soviet Jewish immigrants currently in a Russian prison. She says, “We are required by Jewish law to tell the story of the exodus from Egypt. But we understand that is a time for people to talk about the things that enslave them. Like electronic devices. We can also think about different ways we might take our freedom for granted like the situation (of Gershkovich).” Werner says Gershkovich is spending this Passover in a Russian prison incarcerated simply for doing his job.

Passover, Easter, and Ramadan, some of the holiest holidays in Judaism, Christianity, and Islam, all coincide in the same week this year.

