Minnesota Energy Resources: Doggone It!

Minnesota Energy Resources
Minnesota Energy Resources(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Your dog could be the next star of Minnesota Energy Resources’ safe digging campaign

April is National Safe Digging Month, and to celebrate, Minnesota Energy Resources is looking for its next safe digging “ambassadog.”

The winning pup will be featured in an ad campaign on social media to help spread an important safety message: Doggone it! Call 811 at least two days before you dig.

Here’s what you need to do:

1. Take pictures of your dog digging and in his or her favorite place to dig.

2. Fill out this form before 11:59 p.m. Sunday, April 9.

Minnesota Energy Resources will narrow down the entries, then give customers the paw-some responsibility of picking the top dog. The ulti-mutt winner will be the star of the utility’s safe digging awareness campaign all year long.

About 811

Whether you’re planting a garden or installing a fence, you could be putting yourself in danger if you strike an underground natural gas line or electrical cable. Contact 811 at least two days before you dig to have the location of buried utility lines marked — and to keep you and your family safe.

