Mass search for missing Winona woman planned for April 7

Mass search party for missing Winona woman planned for April 7
Mass search party for missing Winona woman planned for April 7(Minnesota BCA)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Winona Police Department and the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office have organized a mass search for Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, April 7, 2023.

Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since the morning of March 31 when she was last seen at her home in Winona.

Officials are looking for individuals over 18 years of age to walk areas that are rough terrain and long distances. The request is for volunteers to aid in the search for about four hours.

If you volunteer, authorities need to have individuals that are able to meet these requirements and that can wear appropriate clothing and footwear.

If you are willing to volunteer, meet at either: Winona County -Goodview Fire Department located at 4135 5th St in Winona or Fillmore County Rushford-Peterson School, located at 1000 Pine Meadows Lane in Rushford.

There will be two times to report to volunteer, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at each location.

Volunteers will be assigned to a search area and will be bussed to that area. Bring your driver’s license/identification. You will need to be checked in and out for security and accountability.

Sign-up is recommended for organizational purposes. You can sign up here.

RELATED
Police believe missing Winona woman’s disappearance ‘involuntary and suspicious’

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
Police believe missing Winona woman’s disappearance ‘involuntary and suspicious’
Mississippi River in Winona water levels.
Mississippi water levels rising quickly
Police chase starting in Fillmore County ends with 2 arrested in Rochester
Police chase starting in Fillmore County ends with 2 arrested in Rochester
Winona police release more information on missing woman
Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to report searches for missing Winona woman
Masks to no longer be required at Mayo Clinic
Masks to no longer be required at Mayo Clinic

Latest News

Minnesota Energy Resources
Minnesota Energy Resources: Doggone It!
A Thousand and One
Mitchell’s Movie Minute: Mario, Air and more
KTTC News Now
MN State Troopers found this bunny along Highway 169 about two miles north of Mankato Monday.
Troopers rescue bunny along Minnesota highway