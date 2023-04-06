Introducing you to KTTC’s Minnesota Capitol reporter Quinn Gorham

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Quinn Gorham is a new face on your screens in southeastern Minnesota. He is KTTC’s newest reporter, wearing the hat of the KTTC Minnesota Capitol reporter. He also contributes to a handful of other Gray Television stations: Fargo, Duluth, Mankato to name a few.

Quinn joined Kamie Roesler on Midwest Access Thursday to give us a more behind-the-scenes of his life on the job, but he also shared things he likes to do in his free time.

If you would like to learn more about Quinn, you can find his bio here.

If you have story ideas for him, feel free to shoot him an email at qgorham@kttc.com.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.