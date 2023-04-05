Stormy Daniels must pay $122,000 in Trump legal bills

FILE - The decision in California came at about the same time that Trump became the only...
FILE - The decision in California came at about the same time that Trump became the only ex-president to be charged with a crime.(Inside Edition / CBS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stormy Daniels must pay nearly $122,000 of Donald Trump’s legal fees that were racked up in connection with the porn actor’s failed defamation lawsuit, an appeals court ruled Tuesday.

The decision in California came at about the same time that Trump became the only ex-president to be charged with a crime. Trump pleaded not guilty in a New York City courtroom to a 34-count felony indictment accusing him falsifying business records in a scheme to hush up allegations of extramarital affairs with Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal that broke during his first White House run.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and was paid $130,000 as part of a nondisclosure agreement days before the 2016 presidential election.

She sued him for defamation after he dismissed her claims of being threatened to keep quiet about the tryst as a “total con job.” A judge threw out the case in 2018.

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 criminal counts. (CNN, WCBS)

On Tuesday, a commissioner for the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Trump’s attorneys “reasonably spent” more than 183 hours on an appeal of the case but denied a request for another $5,150 in other fees because it wasn’t itemized.

In all, Daniels has been ordered to pay more than $600,000 in Trump’s legal fees, tweeted Harmeet Dillon, one of his attorneys in the case.

That includes some $300,000 in attorney’s fees that Daniels previously was ordered to pay.

After a federal appeals court upheld that award last year, Daniels stated: “I will go to jail before I pay a penny.”

Messages seeking comment from her attorney, Oklahoma lawyer Clark Brewster, weren’t immediately returned after hours Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winona police release more information on missing woman
Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to report searches for missing Winona woman
14-year-old dies after getting stuck in sand hole
14-year-old dies after getting stuck in sand hole in rural Kellogg
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Fillmore County residents asked to check properties for signs of missing Winona woman
Masks to no longer be required at Mayo Clinic
Masks to no longer be required at Mayo Clinic
Benjamin Maier, 14, left his home overnight Monday, April 3, 2023.
Missing 14-year-old boy found safe

Latest News

Wisconsin Supreme Court
Liberals gain control of Wisconsin Supreme Court
Crews prepare for railroad emergency response.
Rochester crews prepare for emergency railroad response
Southwest is offering a Companion Pass promotion to fly with a buddy for free.
Southwest offering pass to fly a friend for free
Mississippi River in Winona water levels.
Mississippi water levels rising quickly