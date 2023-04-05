Southwest offering pass to fly a friend for free

Southwest is offering a Companion Pass promotion to fly with a buddy for free.
Southwest is offering a Companion Pass promotion to fly with a buddy for free.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Planning a summer vacation? Don’t forget to take a buddy!

Southwest Airlines is bringing back its Companion Pass promotion that allows travelers to designate one person to fly with them for free.

To qualify, a member of Southwest’s frequent flyer program needs to register for the promotion.

The passenger then has to purchase a ticket by Wednesday night for a flight scheduled before May 24.

Once that’s done, the companion pass will be added to the account.

The buddy pass will work on as many flights as they want between Aug. 15 and Sept. 30.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winona police release more information on missing woman
Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to report searches for missing Winona woman
14-year-old dies after getting stuck in sand hole
14-year-old dies after getting stuck in sand hole in rural Kellogg
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Fillmore County residents asked to check properties for signs of missing Winona woman
Masks to no longer be required at Mayo Clinic
Masks to no longer be required at Mayo Clinic
Benjamin Maier, 14, left his home overnight Monday, April 3, 2023.
Missing 14-year-old boy found safe

Latest News

Wisconsin Supreme Court
Liberals gain control of Wisconsin Supreme Court
Crews prepare for railroad emergency response.
Rochester crews prepare for emergency railroad response
FILE - The decision in California came at about the same time that Trump became the only...
Stormy Daniels must pay $122,000 in Trump legal bills
Mississippi River in Winona water levels.
Mississippi water levels rising quickly