Rochester woman out $30K in Bitcoin phone scam

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester woman is out $30,000 after being scammed by someone claiming to work with Amazon.

According to Rochester Police Department (RPD), it received a report on April 3 from a 71-year-old Rochester woman who believed she was scammed.

On March 30, the woman received a phone call from someone claiming to be an Amazon employee and gave her an Amazon employee number.

The person told the woman that her bank account was hacked by someone in Europe and that she needed to take money out of the account and buy Bitcoin.

On two different $15,000 transactions, she withdrew money and purchased $30,000 in Bitcoin and then gave that information to the caller.

RPD said that if you buy Bitcoin it is extremely difficult to ever get your money back and to beware of similar call scams.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.