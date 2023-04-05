Rochester crews prepare for emergency railroad response.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – There have been a series of trail derailments the past few months across the United States, including Minnesota and nearby states like North Dakota and firefighters are often called to respond.

At Rochester Fire Department’s Station Four, almost all of the firefighters specialize in mitigation rail incidents and the engine is equipped with more than one million dollars’ worth of supplies in the event of a hazardous emergency.

Hazmat 11 is run out of Station Four, waiting for a hazardous emergency and is the one in Southeast Minnesota. In the meantime, the team is constantly familiarizing themselves with the equipment on board.

“A lot of hazardous materials will travel up and down the rails in mass quantities, so in the event that one of those derails, we will get sent there,” RFD Captain Ross Baker said.

Hazmat 11 works alongside Pollution Control and the Department of Transportation.

“We don’t want it to get into the water ways, we want to protect human lives and then protect the environment as well,” Baker said.

Inside the team has technology to detect chemicals and determine if evacuation is necessary. The monitors are looking for chemicals like chlorine, ammonia, methane and more. In the engine is even a special kit for trail derailments.

The team is also trained on analyzing data if weather conditions will make the substance travel, chemical identification, and decontamination.

Hazmat 11 responded to a minor trail derailment in 2022, Baker said the team is constantly prepared to be ready at any time.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.