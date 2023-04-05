Previewing Studs, Struts & Stilettos in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s a fashion show at Mayo Civic Center Auditorium on Thursday, April 20.

The benefit for Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity is called Studs, Struts and Stilettos. The fun begins at 7 that night.

According to the event site, “Studs, Struts & Stilettos is a construction fashion exhibition, designed to showcase the creativity and resourcefulness of our community, while at the same time raising funds for Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity. All designs are created from materials used in the building industry.”

