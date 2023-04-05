Police chase starting in Fillmore County ends with 2 arrested in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) participated in a car chase Tuesday night that originally started in Fillmore County.

According to OCSO, deputies heard on a monitor around 11:23 p.m. that Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit with a vehicle. A short time later, they heard Fillmore County deputies discontinued the pursuit but gave out information on the suspect vehicle.

Olmsted County deputies later located the vehicle around the 8000 block of Highway 63 South and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The suspect vehicle began to flee again.

It was recorded that the suspect vehicle was driving at times over 120 mph.

Deputies were able to get stop spikes placed out at the 4800 block of Highway 63 South. The suspect vehicle drove over them and the tires started to deflate.

The vehicle came to a stop around the intersection of Highway 63 and Highway 52 South. Once the vehicle stopped, both the driver and passenger doors of the vehicle opened and two people got out and ran from deputies.

Rochester Police Department (RPD) and Minnesota State Patrol were in the area and assisted with catching the suspects.

RPD was able to take the driver into custody within a short time.

An Olmsted County deputy was chasing the passenger and slipped on ice and momentarily lost sight of the passenger. Around the same time, the passenger’s phone pocket dialed 911 and dispatch was able to ping his phone where it showed he was in the Menards South parking lot area.

Deputies and RPD officers located him and took him into custody.

A search of the suspect vehicle was conducted and drugs including meth and marijuana were found.

Both the driver and the passenger had warrants out for their arrest.

The driver was identified as 38-year-old Brent Espenson who was listed as homeless but has had several recent contacts in and around the Rochester area.

The passenger was identified as 35-year-old Adam Thompson from Preston, Minnesota.

Charges for Espenson include Fleeing in Motor Vehicle, Fifth-degree Controlled Substance Possession, Fleeing on Foot, driving violations and speeding.

Charges for Thompson include Fleeing on Foot and charges included in his warrant.

As investigators continue to look at the evidence found in the vehicle, more charges may be forthcoming.

