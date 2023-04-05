Pet of the Week: Thor

Pet of the Week: Thor(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Wednesday, volunteer Char Carey joined Midwest Access to introduce us to our Pet of the Week.

Thor is a three-year-old Husky Mix rescue dog.

According to Char, Thor is a real shelter favorite now. “He is fun, friendly, has a sweet disposition and a very lovely coat,” he said.

He is neutered and vaccinated and ready to find that perfect forever home.

Learn more about Thor here.

