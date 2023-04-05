Mississippi water levels rising quickly

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – As the snow begins to melt near the Mississippi River, water levels are beginning to rise, but over the past few days, it has started to climb at an alarming rate.

Within the last week, water levels in Winona have jumped more than two feet. Thankfully, Winona has a levee system designed to divert water from flooding the streets, but if water levels continue to rise, it could pose problems for ships passing through.

“If it gets up to 13 feet, you are at flood stage, Lock and Dam Five goes out of operation, so then it would start being a navigation issues and then at 16 feet Dam Six. So, it could have an impact on river traffic,” Ben Klinger with Winona County Emergency Management (WCEM) said.

While the water is currently only at eight feet, WCEM advises people to always be alert in case of flash flooding.

