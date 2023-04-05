Miss Angie’s Place joins Midwest Access to discuss benefits of pets

By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) – Miss Angie’s Place is a safe place program for people of any age and from all backgrounds to gather and grow through art, nature, spirituality and movement.

Angie Severson joined Midwest Access Wednesday to share more about the benefits animals and pets can have for people of all ages.

You can learn more about events at Miss Angie’s place here.

