Minnesota artist’s painting exhibit opens in Lanesboro on April 15

Lanesboro Art Exhibit
Lanesboro Art Exhibit(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANESBOROD, Minn. (KTTC) – Lanesboro Arts is opening its ‘End Table Ecosystems’ Exhibit, with paintings by Anna Segner this month.

Her work portrays the popularity of animal depictions in toys and home decor — despite the reality that consumerism plays a role in displacing animal populations and habitats. Created from still lifes, paintings depict animal toys in domestic spaces often replicating a natural environment.

Segner invites people to question how their adoration for nature is expressed and passed on to children.

An artist’s reception on Saturday, April 15, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. will kick off the show. The public is invited to enjoy live music and refreshments. Segner’s work will be on display through June 11 at the Lanesboro Arts Exhibition Gallery. The show is open 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

For more information, click here.

