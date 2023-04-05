Liberals gain control of Wisconsin Supreme Court

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Liberals have gained control of the Wisconsin State Supreme Court for the first time in 15 years.

The victory of Janet Protasiewicz over conservative Dan Kelly will allow the court’s new liberal majority to determine the future of key issues... like abortion rights.

With 59% of the expected vote counted, Protasiewicz had the support of 56% percent of voters, while Kelly had 44% percent.

