Liberals gain control of Wisconsin Supreme Court

Wisconsin Supreme Court
Wisconsin Supreme Court(Morry Gash | AP)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Liberals have gained control of the Wisconsin State Supreme Court for the first time in 15 years.

The victory of Janet Protasiewicz over conservative Dan Kelly will allow the court’s new liberal majority to determine the future of key issues... like abortion rights.

With 59% of the expected vote counted, Protasiewicz had the support of 56% percent of voters, while Kelly had 44% percent.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winona police release more information on missing woman
Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to report searches for missing Winona woman
14-year-old dies after getting stuck in sand hole
14-year-old dies after getting stuck in sand hole in rural Kellogg
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Fillmore County residents asked to check properties for signs of missing Winona woman
Masks to no longer be required at Mayo Clinic
Masks to no longer be required at Mayo Clinic
Benjamin Maier, 14, left his home overnight Monday, April 3, 2023.
Missing 14-year-old boy found safe

Latest News

Crews prepare for railroad emergency response.
Rochester crews prepare for emergency railroad response
Mississippi River in Winona water levels.
Mississippi water levels rising quickly
RCTC CAR AUCTION
RCTC CAR AUCTION
A family moves furniture out of their destroyed home in Adamsville, Tenn. on Saturday, April 1,...
Severe storms including hail, tornadoes hit Midwest, South