Klobuchar introduces bipartisan legislation to tackle illegal opioids entering the U.S.

WASHINGTON (KTTC) –U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) introduced bipartisan legislation to tackle the rise in illegal opioids entering the U.S.

The STOP 2.0 Act builds on Klobuchar’s Synthetics Trafficking & Overdose Prevention (STOP) Act, which was co-sponsored by Capito and signed into law in 2018. The legislation prevents fentanyl and synthetic drug shipments from being smuggled into the U.S. through the mail by requiring advanced electronic data to be included on all inbound international packages.

Senator Klobuchar says, “We’ve seen the devastating impact of the opioid epidemic on communities across the country. That’s why we must do everything we can to stop fentanyl and other synthetic opioids from illicitly entering the U.S. through the mail. Our bipartisan legislation will strengthen our original STOP Act by providing federal law enforcement agencies with additional tools to crack down on illegal drug shipments.”

The STOP Act would, among other things, create a new criminal penalty for intentionally misrepresenting a package’s country of origin in order to avoid the requirements of the original STOP Act; establish a five-year sunset period for waivers from complying with the original STOP Act’s AED requirements. After this period, the Department of Homeland Security will no longer be able to issue waiving excusing countries from compliance; institute new reporting requirements that require Customs and Border Protection to publish data on the results of randomized tests of packages entering the United States in order to better assess compliance with the provisions of the original STOP Act.

Klobuchar has led efforts to tackle the rise in illegal opioids entering the U.S. Last November, she and Capito urged the Biden administration to increase cyber investigations of fentanyl trafficking, highlighting how dark web opioid traffickers can exploit the anonymity and reach of the Internet to make illegal drugs available to American customers.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.