Cloudy with strong winds Wednesday; Warming up heading into the weekend

By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:01 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Temperatures across the region today will be on the cooler side, with highs in the upper-30s and low-40s. Skies will be cloudy throughout the day with strong winds across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(KTTC)

Winds will pick up later in the morning, with sustained winds from the west between 15 and 30 miles per hour. Winds could gust over 45 miles per hour at times.

Wind Speed and Gust Forecast
Wind Speed and Gust Forecast(KTTC)

Strong winds will continue into tonight. Winds will be from the west between 15 and 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 40 miles per hour possible. Skies will start out cloudy tonight but will clear as the night progresses. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid-20s.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(KTTC)

Temperatures Thursday will be a bit warmer than today. Highs will be spread throughout the 40s with upper-40s expected across northeast Iowa. Blue skies and sunshine are on tap for tomorrow. Winds will still be breezy, from the west between 15 and 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

Temperatures will warm through the rest of the week, with lots of sunshine expected as well. Highs for the weekend are looking to be in the 60s with 70s to start off next week. Bring on the warmer weather!!

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(KTTC)

