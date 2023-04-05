Chill Thursday; Beautiful weather this weekend

Temperatures could reach the 60s this weekend
By Nick Jansen
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our luck might finally be changing with warm temperatures ahead. However, we still have some cold and windy conditions on the way for Thursday.

Local Wind Gusts Wednesday:

Wind gusts
Wind gusts

Wind gusts Wednesday ranged from 25-45 mph across SE MN and NE IA. Gusty winds will continue through Thursday afternoon.

Wind gusts planner
Wind gusts planner

Winds gusts will be around 15-25 mph through the afternoon Thursday and we’ll finally see some calmer winds settle in through the day on Friday. Along with the calmer conditions comes above temperatures through the weekend.

Temp trend
Temp trend

Temperatures Friday will be in the lower 50s with partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will continue to warm this weekend with temperatures jumping into the lower 60s on both Saturday and Sunday.

We could be looking at our first 70-degree day early next week with warm temperatures dominating the region all week long. Highs will be in the middle and lower 70s Tuesday through Friday.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast

Nick

