Bikeshare grant program now accepting applications

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester’s bikeshare grant program will return for a second and final time in 2023.

The City of Rochester says in addition to individual bike grants, community organizations, non-profits, and affordable housing developments seeking a small fleet of bikes to host their own bike share are eligible to apply.

In total, the City is granting 50 refurbished bicycles.

Interested parties must complete a short application; applications are due by Wednesday, April 26. The bikes will be provided to grantees in early May following completion of basic bike maintenance training.

The links below provide additional information and grant applications:

Bike sharing in Rochester dates back to 2016 and has been free for users since 2018 when the City took over Nice Ride Minnesota’s Rochester bicycle fleet.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.