Albert Lea police increase enforcement of hands-free law in April

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – Drivers in Albert Lea and Freeborn County can expect to see increased enforcement of Minnesota’s “hands free” law in April.

According to the Albert Lea Police Department, distracted driving is as great of a concern as impaired driving and speeding.

The Albert Lea Police Department and Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office are taking part in extra enforcement along with more than 300 law enforcement agencies across Minnesota.

The distracted driving campaign that runs through April 30 is coordinated by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (DPS-OTS).

“Who would run through the halls of a school or a crowded store blindfolded? Only those looking to get hurt you might say. So why would you do the same behind the wheel of a car? That’s essentially what people are doing when looking down at their phones. Enough is enough! Now is the time to change the culture, put down the phone, tune out the distractions and speak up if you see others on the road making dangerous decisions. Together we can save lives on Minnesota roads.”

Distracted driving behaviors

Posting on Facebook, checking that box score or Googling information on a device while driving are all against the law under Minnesota’s “Use of Wireless Communications Device” statute, which is commonly referred to as the texting and driving law.

Distractions that could lead to a crash also include fiddling with controls for music, eating and drinking, children fighting or an adult passenger’s behavior.

Distracted driving consequences

With Minnesota’s “no texting” law, it’s illegal for drivers to read, send texts and emails, and access the web while the vehicle is in motion or a part of traffic. That includes sitting at a stoplight or stop sign. Violations may result in a:

$50 fine plus court fees for a first offense.

$275 fine plus court fees for a second and/or subsequent offense.

Felony charge of criminal vehicular operation or homicide if you injure or kill someone because of texting and driving.

Do your part and join Minnesotans driving distracted-free

Cell phones: Put the phone down, turn it off or place it out of reach.

Music and other controls: Pre-program radio stations and arrange music in an easy-to-access spot. Adjust mirrors and ventilation before traveling.

Navigation: Map out the destination and enter the GPS route in advance.

Eating and drinking: Avoid messy foods and secure drinks.

Children: Teach children the importance of good behavior in a vehicle and model proper driving behavior.

Passengers: Speak up to stop drivers from distracted driving behavior and offer to help with anything that takes the driver’s attention off the road.

