Windy, strong storms will be possible today; Falling temps Wednesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A large storm system is moving into the region today, bringing wind, rain chances, and the risk of severe weather to the area. Expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms that will develop late in the morning and again late in the afternoon and evening hours. A few of those midday storms may produce large hail. The evening thunderstorm threat will be a little more widespread as hail and damaging wind gusts will be possible across the area. The local area is at level two of five in the Storm Prediction Center’s daily outlook while eastern Iowa to our south as well as western Illinois will be at level four. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s with gusty east winds reaching 30 miles per hour at times keeping wind chill levels in the 30s.

Thunderstorm chances will continue until midnight and then our weather will gradually dry out during the overnight hours. Temperatures will hover in the mid-40s until just before sunrise when the cold front with the storm system pushes through the area. Our strong, gusty winds will turn from the east to the southwest and temperatures will drop to the low 40s.

Wednesday will be windy and rather chilly as cold air will blow into the area behind the departing storm system. A few sprinkles or snowflakes will be possible first thing in the morning, otherwise, it will be a dry day with falling temperatures. Expect temperatures to fall from the low 40s to the low 30s from the morning commute to the evening commute while west winds gusting from 30 to 45 miles per hour will keep wind chill values in the 20s.

After a sunny, but blustery and cold Thursday that will feature high temperatures in the upper 30s, warmer air will begin to build northward into the region on Friday. Expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the low 50s and a slight southwest breeze.

Saturday will be bright and mild with mostly sunny skies and a gusty south breeze. High temperatures will be in the low 60s. Easter Sunday will feature a chance of brief, light rain showers to go with occasional sunshine during the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s with southwest winds on the gusty side.

Temperatures next week will remain unseasonably mild with readings likely topping out in the low 60s to upper 60s throughout the week. The lone rain chance will be late next Thursday.

