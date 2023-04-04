Thursday’s Twins home opener postponed to Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Twins announced Tuesday that their 2023 home opener game, scheduled for Thursday, April 6 at 3:10 p.m. against the Houston Astros at Target Field, has been postponed to Friday, April 7 due to the upcoming weather forecast.

The forecast for Thursday calls for snow and cold temperatures Wednesday night into Thursday morning, followed by sunshine and 50 degrees on Friday.

The game, and all of the Twins’ home opener festivities, will now happen on Friday’s previously-scheduled off-day. The game and festivities will follow the same timeline: Breakfast on the Plaza from 6-9 a.m., gates opening at 1 p.m. and first pitch between the Twins and Astros at 3:10 p.m. CT.

All fans holding tickets to the originally-scheduled Thursday game can utilize their tickets for admission into the Friday rescheduled home opener without taking any further action.

Tickets for postponed games are not subject to refunds.

Exchange policies for tickets purchased directly from the Minnesota Twins for the originally-scheduled Thursday, April 6 game are below:

Twins season ticket holders with tickets to the originally-scheduled Thursday game can exchange for any available 2023 Twins regular season home game through the My Tickets Exchange program, starting now.

All ticket exchanges must be completed by Friday, April 7 at 1 p.m. CT (please note that exchanges cannot be made in the MLB Ballpark app.)

Single-game ticket purchasers with tickets to the originally-scheduled April 6 game purchased directly from the Minnesota Twins may utilize the value of their tickets to exchange into any future 2023 Twins regular season home game (subject to ticket availability).

Single-game purchasers can exchange their tickets online at twins.com/mytickets , starting now. All tickets must be exchanged into the same game, all ticket exchanges are final and must be completed in one transaction, and all ticket exchanges must be completed by Friday, April 7 at 1 p.m. CT (please note that exchanges cannot be made via the MLB Ballpark app).

Group and Hospitality ticket purchasers will be contacted by their account representative.

Complimentary tickets are valid for the Friday, April 7 rescheduled game only.

