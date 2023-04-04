Severe weather risk today; windy and cold midweek, then a weekend warm-up

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A large storm system is moving into the region today, bringing wind, rain, and the risk of severe weather to the area. Expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with isolated showers and thunderstorms that will develop late in the morning and again late in the afternoon and evening hours. A few of those midday storms may produce large hail. The evening thunderstorm threat will be a little more widespread as hail and damaging wind gusts will be possible across the area. The local area is at level two of five in the Storm Prediction Center’s daily outlook while eastern Iowa to our south as well as western Illinois will be at level four. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s with gusty east winds reaching 30 miles per hour at times keeping wind chill levels in the 30s.

There will be a chance of isolated showers in the afternoon with more widespread, possibly stronger thunderstorm activity in the evening. Large hail and gusty winds will be possible after 7 PM. (KTTC)

Severe thunderstorms will be possible after 7:00 this evening. Large hail will be the biggest threat, but some strong wind gusts will also be possible as part of the strongest storms. (KTTC)

Thunderstorm chances will continue until midnight and then our weather will gradually dry out during the overnight hours. Temperatures will hover in the mid-40s until just before sunrise when the cold front with the storm system pushes through the area. Our strong, gusty winds will turn from the east to the southwest and temperatures will drop to the low 40s.

Wednesday will be windy and rather chilly as cold air will blow into the area behind the departing storm system. A few sprinkles or snowflakes will be possible first thing in the morning, otherwise, it will be a dry day with falling temperatures. Expect temperatures to fall from the low 40s to the low 30s from the morning commute to the evening commute while west winds gusting from 30 to 45 miles per hour will keep wind chill values in the 20s.

Temps will drop off on Wednesday. The high temperature will occur early in the morning. Wind chill values will be in the teens and 20s for most of the day. (KTTC)

After a sunny, but blustery and cold Thursday that will feature high temperatures in the upper 30s, warmer air will begin to build northward into the region on Friday. Expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the low 50s and a slight southwest breeze.

Strong winds from the east will be possible throughout the day and this evening. West winds will be equally as strong on Wednesday as colder air rushes into the area. (KTTC)

Saturday will be bright and mild with mostly sunny skies and a gusty south breeze. High temperatures will be in the low 60s. Easter Sunday will feature a chance of brief, light rain showers to go with occasional sunshine during the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s with southwest winds on the gusty side.

The midweek will be windy and cold. The weekend and days that follow will be bright and mild. (KTTC)

Temperatures next week will remain unseasonably mild with readings likely topping out in the low 60s to upper 60s throughout the week. The lone rain chance will be late next Thursday.

After a windy and cold midweek, temps will warm nicely for the weekend and next week. (KTTC)

