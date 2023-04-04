Scattered strong storms Tuesday night; Beautiful weekend ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re tracking the chance of a couple of strong thunderstorms Tuesday evening that could produce some large hail and strong winds.

Severe weather threats (KTTC)

Showers and storms will start to develop around 6-8 p.m. and track across SE MN and NE IA. Hail will be the primary threat with these storms as they push to the north of a warm front. There is a chance that storms will begin to weaken as they move north of the boundary. This is something we’ll keep a close eye on through the evening.

Tonight's forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures tonight will stay steady in the middle and lower 40s with strong southeasterly winds. Temperatures will quickly drop throughout the daytime hours Wednesday.

Tomorrow's forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures Wednesday will be in the lower 40s and upper 30s with strong westerly winds. Winds will gust around 35-45 mph.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Warm temperatures return by the upcoming weekend. Highs will warm into the middle 60s on Sunday!

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.