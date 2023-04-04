RPT Downtown Transit Center to relocate temporarily starting April 13

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – From Thursday, April 13 to Sunday, April 16 Rochester Public Transit (RPT) will be relocating nine bus stops normally located along 2 Street SW between S Broadway Ave and 4 Ave SW—known collectively as the Downtown Transit Center—to a temporary location at Central Park, approximately 4 blocks to the north.

According to the City, a total of 33 routes will be loading and unloading passengers along five block faces, which include each of the four sides of Central Park ( 2 Street NW, 1 Avenue NW, 3 Street NW, and 2 Avenue NW) as well as the south side of 2 Street NW across from Central Park.

All routes will follow the current schedules, although some delays are likely.

Customers are advised to consider taking an earlier trip on their regular route in order to avoid any inconveniences that may arise from late arrivals.

Specific bus stop locations are as follows:

Routes 101, 103, 202, 204, 411, 21, 22, and 23 will load on the west block face of Central Park along 2 Avenue NW.

Routes 102, 116, 205, 206, 217, 306 will stop on the north block face of Central Park along 3 Street NW.

Routes 408, 412, 413, 418, 419, 24, 25, 26 will stop on the east block face of Central Park along 1 Avenue NW

Routes 307, 309, 314, 409, and 150X, 560X (westbound), 250X (AM), and 506 will stop on the south face of Central Park along 2 Street NW.

Routes 203, 560X (eastbound), and 250 (PM) will stop on the south side of 2 Street NW across the street from Central Park.

The relocation is due to the closure and detour of 2 Street SW related to underground utility work that is part of the Discovery Walk project. The closure is expected to be complete in four days and the Transit Center will return to 2 Street SW on Monday, April 17.

If delayed due to weather conditions, the work and corresponding relocation will happen the following week, April 20-23.

