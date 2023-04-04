Rochester police need help finding 14-year-old boy

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester police are asking for help locating a missing 14-year-old boy.

According to a Facebook post Tuesday, authorities are looking for Benjamin Maier. They say he voluntarily left his home on foot overnight. Police believe he may be in the north part of Rochester or just outside the city limits in Olmsted County.

Police say there is concern for his well-being and safety. If you see him, please call 507-328-6800.

Benjamin is described as:

5′7″ tall

Approximately 115 pounds

Brown curly hair

Brown eyes

Possibly wearing a black/grey winter jacket, a black Green Bay Packers knit hat, grey/bright green Under Armour shoes and red pajama pants

