Rochester police need help finding 14-year-old boy

Benjamin Maier, 14, left his home overnight Monday, April 3, 2023.
Benjamin Maier, 14, left his home overnight Monday, April 3, 2023.(KTTC)
By Michael Oder
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester police are asking for help locating a missing 14-year-old boy.

According to a Facebook post Tuesday, authorities are looking for Benjamin Maier. They say he voluntarily left his home on foot overnight. Police believe he may be in the north part of Rochester or just outside the city limits in Olmsted County.

Police say there is concern for his well-being and safety. If you see him, please call 507-328-6800.

Benjamin is described as:

  • 5′7″ tall
  • Approximately 115 pounds
  • Brown curly hair
  • Brown eyes
  • Possibly wearing a black/grey winter jacket, a black Green Bay Packers knit hat, grey/bright green Under Armour shoes and red pajama pants

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winona police release more information on missing woman
Winona police release more information on missing woman
14-year-old dies after getting stuck in sand hole
14-year-old dies after getting stuck in sand hole in rural Kellogg
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Fillmore County residents asked to check properties for signs of missing Winona woman
Madeline Jane Kingsbury
Winona Police seek help with finding missing woman
Rochester man attempts to flee from police after found with fentanyl
Rochester man attempts to flee from police after found with fentanyl

Latest News

Masks to no longer be required at Mayo Clinic
Masks to no longer be required at Mayo Clinic
The detection was confirmed in a backyard mixed flock in Le Sueur County of south-central...
Bird flu makes first appearance of the year in Minnesota
For 17 seasons, Troy Bendt has owned the famous Barney’s drive-in in Waseca. He is now looking...
Barney’s Drive-in up for sale
Finding a Match for Ari
MATCH FOR ARI